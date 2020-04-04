Bengaluru based IT start-up gets COVID-19 insurance policy for employees

A Bengaluru-based IT start-up has provided insurance cover to its insulate its employees against the COVID-19. The COVID-19 Insurance Policy has been offered to the employees of TechChefs Software Pvt Ltd in addition to the Group Health Insurance with a coverage sum of Rs 1,50,000 per employee.

The insurance policy has a coverage limit of Rs 5,00,000 per employee. Valid up to March 2021, the policy has a general coverage of hospitalisation expenses, out-patient care with sub-limit of Rs 5,000 which includes consultations, prescribed diagnostics, and prescribed. The policy also offers extra cash benefit of Rs 1,000 per day for each day of hospital quarantine for a maximum of two weeks amount to a total of Rs 14,000.

The policy also offers a host of add-on benefits provided by the third-party vendor which includes doctor on call, live chat with doctors, second opinions with doctors, physiological experts counselling, appointment fix up's, nutrition consultation, diet charts and online facility to book health check-ups on the portal. The Group Health Insurance covers pre-existing diseases, maternity benefit up to Rs 50,000 for both normal delivery and C-Section delivery for the first two living children, pre and post-natal expenses within the maternity limit.

Commenting on this unique initiative, Vikram Pawar, Co-founder and CEO, TechChefs, said: "Our employees are our greatest asset. As an employee-friendly and progressive organisation, we give utmost importance to their health and wellness." "This unique initiative and probably a first-of-its-kind initiative by an organisation to offer protection from the pandemic demonstrates our commitment to the safety of our employees," added Pawar. (ANI)

