Nurses volunteer to serve at AIIMS' COVID-19 ward, set example

Setting an example for many, a few nurses have voluntarily come forward to provide their services at newly set COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) ward in the wake of coronavirus cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

These nurses will be helping the medical teams in treating the COVID-19 infected patients at ICU ward as well as motivating them. Kanish Yadav 33, a nursing officer said, "I am working in the AIIMS ICU dept for the last eight years. In January, I was assigned special duty for blood donation camp which was scheduled to continue till March 31. However, our duty was cut short and we were relieved from duty due to coronavirus outbreak."

Yadav continued, "On March 30 I decided to write to Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) asking permission to provide service at COVID-19 ward. The letter was immediately accepted as there was already a shortage of manpower." His letter to the CMO claims that he can motivate not only his team but all Covid19 patients who at times slip into depression.

Asked what made him choose the COVID-19 ward even after knowing its communicability Yadav said, "I just want to stick to my job profile of serving the patients. It makes me satisfied and happy to see patients smiling." The AIIMS Trauma Centre has been remodeled into the COVID-19 ward. The ICU has 18 beds. Currently, two positive patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ICU ward.

Another nurse Mukesh Kumar, earlier workings with the child oncology dept, has also come forward to serve at the COVID-19 ICU ward. He said, "I have not learnt to turn away from my responsibility. With doctor's treatment and our care, if we can cure COVID-19 positive patients, our society as well as our country will be corona-free soon." Reports of health workers being attacked by people are coming from various parts of the country such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Some quarantined patients are misbehaving with the doctors and medical staff.

In a measure to contain the spread of the easily communicable disease COVID-19, India is undergoing lockdown for 21 days. Other than essential services all the routine works stand closed. The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 2,902 which includes 601 fresh patients. (ANI)

