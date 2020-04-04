Spain to ease economic restrictions, won't give up on 'coronabonds' -PM

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday Spain would ease the economic restrictions imposed under Spain's state of emergency after the Easter holidays, even as the overall lockdown would be extended until midnight on April 25.

He also said Spain would "not give up on the idea of Eurobonds" as a way of tackling the coronavirus crisis.

