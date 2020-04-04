Kerala receives 2,000 rapid test kits: Health Minister

Kerala Health Ministry KK Shailaja on Saturday said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has granted permission to the State to conduct rapid tests and till now about 2,000 rapid test kits have been received. "As of now, 9 labs are conducting polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in Kerala. We have received 2,000 rapid test kits and will start rapid tests from April 5. However, even if a person tests positive in the rapid test, we need to confirm it with the PCR test," Shailaja told ANI.

"Similarly, even if a person is found negative for the COVID-19 in the rapid test, they need to complete the 14 days mandatory quarantine period," she said. She further said that till now there are 295 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the State, out of which 251 cases are active. Speaking about if the State has a sufficient number of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and N-95 masks, she said: "We have enough number of PPE and masks but if the number of coronavirus cases surges at a large number, then it will be a problem."

The Health Minister also said that the lockdown has been a blessing in controlling the spread of the coronavirus. "The people, who have been put under home quarantine, should not be allowed to move freely even after the lockdown period is over," she added.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 3072 which includes 75 deaths. (ANI)

