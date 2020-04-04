No fresh case of COVID-19 in Chandigarh; 3 cured so far

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, officials said. The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 18 in the Union Territory.

According to a media bulletin, three coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals. The 48-year-old mother of the city's first coronavirus patient and a 22-year-old man who returned from Dubai are among those who have recovered.

A total of 147 samples had been tested so far in the city and the reports of 124 cases had come negative, while the report in four cases was awaited, as per the bulletin. UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore congratulated doctors and health workers for the recovery of coronavirus patients.

He urged people not to let down their guard and continue practicing social distancing. Principal Secretary (Health) Arun Kumar Gupta said all hospitals in the UT are equipped with an adequate number of personal protective equipment, masks and medicines.

