COVID-19 patient in Andhra Pradesh discharged after treatment

A COVID-19 patient was discharged after he got treated for the virus at Vijayawada Government General Hospital on Saturday.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 22:06 IST
The COVID-19 patient getting discharged after treatment in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

A COVID-19 patient was discharged after he got treated for the virus at Vijayawada Government General Hospital on Saturday. The discharged person who is a young man is the first COVID-19 case in Krishna District and also the first one to be discharged after getting treated in the district.

He said, "It is easy to win over coronavirus. There is no medicine for coronavirus. It is not a big problem to fight corona." "The medical staff has given excellent treatment. It is common for patient to be afraid of the virus, but doctors gave good treatment," he said adding that being a corona patient is not a crime.

"One should not panic, but we all should stop the community spread of the virus," he added. He got admitted to GGH on March 20. He had traveled from Paris to Vijayawada via Delhi. (ANI)

