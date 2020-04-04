3 more COVID-19 patients recover in Kerala

A day after an elderly couple who tested positive for COVID-19 were released, three people were discharged from Kasaragod General Hospital on Saturday after they were tested negative on repeated tests. "Out of 128 COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod district, three people who tested negative on repeat test were discharged from Kasaragod General Hospital," said an official from the hospital.

The hospital staff gave a warm send-off to the first patient who got discharged by clapping their hands. The first COVID-19 patient admitted in Kasaragod General Hospital is a native of Udma in Kasaragod. He was admitted in the hospital after he returned to Kerala from Dubai.

On Friday, an elderly couple in the state, who were tested positive for COVID-19, was discharged from the hospital after recovering. (ANI)

