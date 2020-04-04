Daily coronavirus death toll in France slows to 441

The number of people who died from coronavirus infections in France over the past 24 hours slowed to 441 from a high of 588 the previous day, France's health ministry director told a news conference on Saturday.

Jerome Salomon said the death toll in French hospitals and nursing homes since the start of the outbreak now stood at 7,560.

