COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jump to 661; 26 new patients

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jump to 661; 26 new patientsPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 11:49 IST
As many as 26 new coronaviruspatients were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking thetotal such cases in the state to 661, a health official said
Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, fourfrom its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three fromAhmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he said
Asked about any new cases from Mumbai, the officialsaid, The figures are being verified, hence Mumbai figureswill be released later." So far, 32 people in the state have died ofcoronavirus while 52 people have been discharged afterrecovery.
