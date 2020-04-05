COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra jump to 661; 26 new patients

As many as 26 new coronaviruspatients were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking thetotal such cases in the state to 661, a health official said

Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, fourfrom its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three fromAhmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he said

Asked about any new cases from Mumbai, the officialsaid, The figures are being verified, hence Mumbai figureswill be released later." So far, 32 people in the state have died ofcoronavirus while 52 people have been discharged afterrecovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

