Dedicated hospital for COVID-19 at Kasaragod Medical College

The new administrative block of Kasaragod Medical College will soon be converted into a COVID-19 hospital for providing better treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients. A team constituting 26 doctors and medical staff of the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram will join the efforts of converting the new administrative block into a COVID-19 Hospital in Kasaragod on Sunday.

The group will coordinate the operations of the COVID-19 hospital, train staff and treat patients. The hospital will have 200 beds in the isolation ward and 20 intensive care units. In the first phase, Rs. 7 crores have been allocated for this hospital. Kasaragod district has the largest number of COVID-19 positive patients.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.(ANI)

