Man died on April 3 tests positive for COVID-19 in Varanasi

The coronavirus test result of a 55-year-old man who has passed away recently came positive for COVID-19, said Varanasi District Magistrate (DM). The man returned from Kolkata on March 15 and died on April 3.

"He had complained of cold and cough on March 27 and he then went for private treatments at two places. On April 2, a private doctor suggested him to visit BHU where he was directly taken to the ICU," said Kaushal Raj Sharma, District Magistrate (DM), Varanasi. The deceased person was diabetic and he was taking treatment for Blood Pressure (BP) and diabetes for many years.

BHU had collected his samples twice. His samples were tested positive on April 4, Sharma added. As many as 10 family members of the deceased reside in Gangapur and that ward and several other areas have been sealed.

"Senior citizens, BP and diabetic patients are the most vulnerable to COVID-19," said Sharma. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are 3030 active cases of coronavirus in India, out of which 266 have been cured/ discharged/ migrated. A total of 77 people have lost their lives to lethal infection so far. (ANI)

