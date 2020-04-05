Left Menu
Ayurveda helps boost immunity against COVID-19: Experts

05-04-2020
As the world scrambles to find a cure for COVID-19, health experts have suggested boosting the body's immune system may help minimize the affects and hasten the recovery from the disease. They say ayurvedic herbs such as tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, shunthi (dry ginger) and raisins and regular yoga are potent aids to increase the body's immunity against harmful viruses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, recently highlighted the benefits of ayurveda and urged people to "have a look" at Ayush Ministry's protocol to stay fit, saying "good health is the harbinger of happiness". The ministry's protocol outlined measures to build a strong immune system and it included: consuming warm water, practising yogasana, pranayama and meditation for 30 minutes every day.

It also advised usage of turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic in cooking, besides taking 10 gm of chyavanprash in the morning. Jaggery, fresh lemon juice too can be helpful in the fight against COVID-19. Sanchit Sharma, executive director of herbal products-manufacturer AIMIL Pharma, welcomed the prime minister's suggestion, saying immunity will be "our saviour" against the virus.

Also, a health immune system will help in recovery from the coronavirus infection, Sharma added. The firm offers immunity enhancer herbal drug Fifatrol, a multi-drug combination of ayurvedic classical medicines and herbs like mrityunjay rasa, sanjeevani vati, tulsi and giloe, he said.

These herbs also help increase the production of interferons (proteins) and antibodies to generate immune response against viruses and increases the rate of phagocytosis to destroy microorganisms, thus, increasing immunity from containing viral infections, said former CSIR scientist A K S Rawat. "The idea is that if you don't have a potent weapon to combat the enemy, a strong and effective shield is the best bet to protect yourself." Ayush Ministry has also recommended 150 ml hot milk with half teaspoon of turmeric powder once or twice a day, application of sesame oil/coconut oil or ghee in both the nostrils in the morning and evening.

