South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirusReuters | Juba | Updated: 05-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 16:20 IST
South Sudan has confirmed its first case of COVID-19, its vice president said on Sunday, becoming the latest African nation to report a case of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Riek Machar said a 29-year old patient arrived in the country from Ethiopia on February 28, and that she was being treated in isolation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Sudan
- COVID
- African
- Riek Machar
- Ethiopia
ALSO READ
Maldives pledges USD 200,000 to COVID-19 emergency relief fund
Punjab CM asks PM Modi for fiscal package, permission to get COVID-19 test done at pvt labs
US Defense Secretary praises India's SAARC COVID-19 initiative
PM Modi lauds Nepal, Bhutan for contribution to COVID-19 emergency fund
COVID-19 : Indian Embassy issues advisory, asks Indians to contact USCIS for visa extension