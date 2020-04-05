Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rise by 115 to 1,766

Coronavirus deaths in Netherlands rise by 115 to 1,766Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-04-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:56 IST
The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the Netherlands has increased by 115 to 1,766, health authorities said on Sunday.
Confirmed infections increased by 1,224 to 17,851, the Dutch Institute for Public Health said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
