Saudi Arabia to fly home citizens abroad amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:35 IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry plans to fly home any citizens abroad who wish to return to the country during the coronavirus outbreak, and has launched an electronic service to register those interested, it said on Sunday.

"Registration will start on Sunday and will take five days. Priority will be given to those in countries most hit by the coronavirus, pregnant women and elders," it said in a statement released on Twitter.

Citizens will be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return, the ministry said.

