Saudi Arabia to fly home citizens abroad amid coronavirus outbreak

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry plans to fly home any citizens abroad who wish to return to the country during the coronavirus outbreak, and has launched an electronic service to register those interested, it said on Sunday.

"Registration will start on Sunday and will take five days. Priority will be given to those in countries most hit by the coronavirus, pregnant women and elders," it said in a statement released on Twitter.

Citizens will be subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.