Turkey's coronavirus death toll reaches 574 with 27,069 cases

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:47 IST
Turkey's death toll from the new coronavirus rose by 73 on Saturday to total 574, and new confirmed cases rose by 3,135 to bring the country's total to 27,069, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

He added that 20,065 tests for the COVID-19 disease had been performed in Turkey in the last 24 hours.

