Haryana has 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far

A total of 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Haryana so far, said the state's Health Department.

"Till now, 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state including 4 from Sri Lanka, one from Nepal and 20 from other states and one death from Ambala," the Health Department said,

As per the latest update in the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is 3,577, 275 cured/discharged/migrated and 83 deaths. (ANI)

