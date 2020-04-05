C'garh: 8 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery so far

A COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to a hospital in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district was discharged on Sunday after complete recovery, officials here said. A total four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday in the state.

With this, the tally of discharged patients has reached eight in the state while the number of active cases are two. "While three patients, including two women, were discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur this morning, another was discharged from Rajnandgaon Medical College following their recovery," an official here said.

All of them, aged between 21-25 years, had returned from abroad, he said. The two active cases are now a 21-year-old man, who had returned from London and was admitted on March 31, and a 16-year- old Tablighi Jamaat member, both from Korba district.

Both are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, he said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed gratitude towards doctors and healthcare staff engaged in "The state has been fighting against coronavirus with full determination while complying with lockdown and social distancing guidelines. Our doctors are serving the patients with full commitment. Coronavirus will be defeated and we will won, the official quoted the CM as saying.

