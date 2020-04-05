Left Menu
MP: COVID-19 count rises to 215 with 36 fresh cases

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:32 IST
MP: COVID-19 count rises to 215 with 36 fresh cases

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday reported 36 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state so far to 215, officials said. Simultaneously, the number of deaths caused by coronavirus infection rose to 13 with two persons succumbing to the deadly virus.

Among cities, the state capital led the chart by recording the highest number of 23 new cases in the last 24 hours, which took its tally to 40 so far. Of the total 215 cases, 135 are from Indore, the commercial capital of the state.

"The death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 13 with two more persons succumbing to the virus," the state health bulletin said. Meanwhile, some officials of Health department involved in operations to check the spread of the virus tested positive in Bhopal on Sunday, said officials.

In the last one week, two IAS officers posted in Health department, including a principal secretary-level officer, have tested positive to coronavirus. As per the health bulletin, the maximum number of 135 COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore, followed by Bhopal (40), Morena (12), Jabalpur (8), Ujjain (7), Khargone (4), Barwani (3) and two each in Chhindwara, Shivpuri and Gwalior taking the total number of affected persons in the state to 215.

While the state health bulletin said that COVID-19 positive cases in Bhopal stands at 18, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Sudhir Deharia said that number of coronavirus positive cases in the state capital have gone up to 40 with 23 more positive cases on Sunday. As many as 168 patients are stable while three persons are in a serious condition, it said.

Meanwhile, four more coronavirus infected persons, including three in Jabalpur and one in Shivpuri, have recovered and discharged from the hospital, officials said. Jabalpur district collector Bharat Yadav said that three such patients being treated at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital have recovered and discharged on Sunday.

Now, they are placed under home quarantine for another fourteen days. They were the first three coronavirus positive cases of Madhya Pradesh recorded on March 20.

Earlier, two persons, including a journalist and his daughter, were discharged in Bhopal on Friday night..

