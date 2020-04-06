Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citing coronavirus, Wisconsin mayors urge postponement of Tuesday's election

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 01:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 01:55 IST
Citing coronavirus, Wisconsin mayors urge postponement of Tuesday's election

Nine Wisconsin mayors, including those representing the state's five largest cities, on Sunday urged the state's top public health official to postpone Tuesday's primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and six others asked Wisconsin Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm in a letter to use emergency powers under the state constitution to postpone in-person voting and avoid "putting hundreds of thousands of citizens at risk." Palm's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

The Republican-led legislature on Saturday quickly ended a special session, convened by Democratic Governor Tony Evers, without taking up Evers' call to make the contest an all-mail election and extend the deadline to return ballots to late May. Evers had previously resisted calls to postpone the vote. The coronavirus outbreak has transformed daily life in the United States and prompted more than a dozen states either to put off elections or switch to voting by mail. Last month, Ohio's chief public health official abruptly called off in-person voting on the eve of the state's primary, citing the pandemic.

Like most states, Wisconsin is currently subject to a stay-at-home order, which prohibits unnecessary travel and requires all non-essential businesses to close. A federal judge last week declined to postpone Wisconsin's election, saying it was not appropriate for him to act in place of lawmakers or health officials. He did, however, extend the absentee ballot deadline for an extra six days to give voters more time to cast their choice by mail.

On Saturday, Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate the extension, arguing that it artificially created two deadlines - one for in-person voting and another for mail-in ballots. Democrats responded in a court filing on Sunday, saying the extension is needed to ensure no voters are disenfranchised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, Downing Street said. Johnson, 55, continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus, a spokesperson said on Sun...

Triathlon-Blame it on the husband, says triathlete Carfrae

Australian triathlete Mirinda Carfrae was cruising along in second place in a virtual bike race when she unexpectedly lost her way. The former world champion, competing from her home in Boulder, Colorado, was suddenly left facing a blank sc...

France's death toll slows but coronavirus still hits hard

Frances daily death toll from the novel coronavirus fell in the past 24 hours and admissions into intensive care also slowed, the health ministry said on Sunday, thanking citizens for largely respecting a lockdown to halt the spread of the ...

Sri Lanka suggests quarantine extension to four weeks after positive case

Sri Lanka extended the suggested quarantine period from two weeks to four on Sunday after a 34-year-old man who returned home from South Korea tested positive a week after leaving isolation. Army chief Shavendra Silva -- who operates severa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020