White House coronavirus task force to hold media briefing at 6:45 p.m. (2245 GMT)Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 03:59 IST
The White House coronavirus task force will hold a media briefing at 6:45 p.m. (2245 GMT) on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Tweet.
Trump, who warned on Saturday that the virus would claim many U.S. lives over the coming week, has been a regular at the briefings. He said earlier on Sunday that he might hold a news conference after a meeting of the task force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- White House