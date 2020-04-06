Left Menu
Development News Edition

American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spike

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 08:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 08:15 IST
American joins United, others in suspending more NYC flights on coronavirus spike

American Airlines Group Inc said late Sunday it would suspend more flights in and out of New York City's three main airports for about a month, joining other airlines that have cut flights to the area following a spike in coronavirus cases. Between April 9 and May 6, American will operate a total of 13 daily flights from New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports and New Jersey's Newark, it said, down from an average of 271 daily flights across all three airports in April 2019.

David Seymour, American's senior vice president of Operations, told employees that demand for flights to the New York area "is rapidly evaporating" following an increase in COVID-19 cases and a recent advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning against all non-essential travel to and from New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. New York has been the hardest-hit U.S. state by the coronavirus pandemic.

United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Saturday that it was reducing its daily New York City area flights to 17 from 157, while JetBlue Airways Corp is cutting its schedule by as much as 80% and Spirit Airlines Inc is canceling all of its flights to the area. U.S. carriers have drastically reduced their flying schedules around the world as air travel demand has plummeted due to the coronavirus, but the reductions to New York - one of the business capitals of the world - underscore the depth of the health and financial crises.

American said it will only operate flights between 10 a.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET as turn-only operations so that no aircraft or crews remain overnight at the airports, and so that fewer New York crew will be required on the ground. Facing what they call an unprecedented crisis, airlines around the world are seeking government aid to help them avoid employee layoffs with the hope that travel demand will eventually recover.

In the United States, top Democrats in Congress on Sunday urged the U.S. Treasury to move quickly to award $32 billion in cash assistance to airlines and airport contractors without setting onerous requirements that could lead to bankruptcies. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian national who attended Tablighi Jamaat tests positive for COVID-19

An Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, tested positive for coronavirus, the Prayagraj district administration said. He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district.Mea...

Hall of Fame RB/WR Bobby Mitchell dead at 84

Bobby Mitchell, the Hall of Fame running back and receiver whose trade to Washington enabled the Redskins to become the last NFL team to integrate, died Sunday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced. He was 84 years old. A cause of death ...

FOREX-Sterling falls after PM Johnson hospitalised over persistent coronavirus symptoms

The pound fell against the dollar and euro on Monday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests after showing persistent symptoms of the coronavirus.The yen fell against the dollar and the antipodean curre...

Doris Day's awards, animal artifacts haul in $3 mln at auction

An auction of late actress Doris Days four Golden Globe awards and other items from her life generated nearly 3 million over the weekend, far outpacing original estimates, Juliens Auctions said on Sunday.Top-selling items in the live online...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020