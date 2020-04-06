Left Menu
Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing kit

Updated: 06-04-2020 12:15 IST
Novacyt's COVID-19 diagnostic test has been approved by France's CNR arm of the Institut Pasteur, making it available for immediate distribution in France, the healthcare company said on Monday.

The company added that last week, it had also won approval for its COVID-19 test from Thailand's Ministry of Health. Novacyt has already won orders in the UK for its Primerdesign COVID-19 detection kit and has won regulatory approval for it from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

"The Institut Pasteur’s evaluation and approval of our COVID-19 test is an important validation ... We look forward to supporting the French authorities in their COVID-19 testing requirements," said Novacyt CEO Graham Mullis.

