Britain's BT commits to no job losses over coronavirus

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:00 IST
The head of Britain's biggest telecoms firm BT said he would donate his salary to health workers for at least six months and award a pay rise to his frontline staff who are maintaining broadband networks during the coronavirus shutdown.

Philip Jansen, one of Britain's richest executives from his time overseeing the flotation of payments processor Worldpay, also said the company committed to no job losses related to the health crisis for at least three months. A previous commitment to make an award of 500 million pounds ($615 million) worth of shares to all employees will also go ahead.

"This is an unprecedented situation and I want to give our people some certainty about the months ahead," he said. "This period requires sacrifices from us all, and I want our people to know we are all in this together," he said. Jansen tested positive for COVID-19 in early March, forcing him to work remotely from home.

Providing the country's biggest broadband, phone line and mobile network, BT is battling to maintain connectivity as millions of people work from home. In recent days it has also had to contend with arson attacks and the abuse of some staff from people who believe that 5G masts play a role in spreading the virus.

($1 = 0.8131 pounds)

