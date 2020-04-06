Left Menu
Spain's coronavirus death toll slows further on Monday

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-04-2020
The pace of Spain's coronavirus deaths slowed again on Monday as 637 patients died overnight, taking the total to 13,055, the government said.

Though Spain has the second-highest death toll in the world after Italy, the number of deaths each day has been falling since Thursday's peak of 950, according to health ministry figures.

Monday's data showed total cases up to 135,032 from 130,759 the previous day.

