26 test negative for coronavirus in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:25 IST
26 test negative for coronavirus in Goa

Tests conducted on 26 suspected COVID-19 patients in Goa have come negative for the infection, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday. Their testing was done at the Goa Medical College and Hospitals virology lab.

Rane said samples of these 26 people were collected during the day on Sunday and sent to the lab for testing. Results were out late Sunday night and all are negative, he said.

Goa has so far reported seven cases of COVID-19 and all the patients are being treated at a special hospital in South Goa..

