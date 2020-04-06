Left Menu
Coronavirus: 65-year-old woman tests positive in Maha's Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:46 IST
A 65-year-old woman tested positivefor the novel coronavirus in Jalna in Maharashtra on Monday,health officials said

She is a retired teacher residing in Dukhi Nagar inOld Jalna and contact tracing was underway to contain thespread of infection, district civil surgeon Dr Madhukar Rathodsaid

"She was shifted from a private hospital to districtgovernment hospital on April 3 and her report returnedpositive on Monday. The area where she lives has been sealedoff, and fumigated. We are checking her travel history," hesaid.

Latest News

BT boss gives salary to health workers, lifts pay for key staff

The head of Britains biggest telecoms firm BT said he would donate his salary to health workers for at least six months and award a pay rise to his frontline staff who are maintaining broadband networks during the COVID-19 shutdown.Philip J...

Soccer-Scrap Premier League season and start from scratch - Man Utd's Shaw

The 2019-20 Premier League season must be scrapped and declared null and void if it cannot be restarted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has said. The Premier League confirmed last week that the season, ...

Pakistan police clash with doctors protesting lack of virus protection gear

Riot police wielding batons used force to break up a protest by Pakistani doctors and medical staff against a lack of gear to protect against coronavirus, arresting dozens of medics who say the government has failed to deliver promised supp...

Orders placed for 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits for conducting COVID-19 tests: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Monday said that an order has been placed for 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits for conducting COVID-19 tests and 2.5 lakh kits will be delivered by April 9. An order has been placed for 5 lak...
