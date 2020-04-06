Coronavirus: 65-year-old woman tests positive in Maha's Jalna

A 65-year-old woman tested positivefor the novel coronavirus in Jalna in Maharashtra on Monday,health officials said

She is a retired teacher residing in Dukhi Nagar inOld Jalna and contact tracing was underway to contain thespread of infection, district civil surgeon Dr Madhukar Rathodsaid

"She was shifted from a private hospital to districtgovernment hospital on April 3 and her report returnedpositive on Monday. The area where she lives has been sealedoff, and fumigated. We are checking her travel history," hesaid.

