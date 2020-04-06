Left Menu
Development News Edition

CVS to launch two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:00 IST
CVS to launch two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

CVS Health Corp said that it will launch two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Georgia and Rhode Island on Monday using new, faster tests than had previously been available, with up to four more locations to follow.

The company said both drive-through testing sites will use testing equipment made by Abbott Laboratories that can deliver results within minutes. It expects to be able to perform around 1,000 tests per day at each site. "We want to get some experience under our belt with these sites and understand exactly sort of what the volume looks like. And we'll also be improving the logistics associated with each of the sites over time," CVS Chief Medical Officer Troy Brennan said in an interview.

Brennan said the company expects to announce a third testing site in a different state on Tuesday and could launch up to three more sites afterward. CVS was part of a group of U.S. retailers that pledged at a White House news conference on March 13 to open the testing sites in their parking lots. CVS has only opened one drive-through testing site, in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Brennan said CVS was basically "shutting down that other model" of a single lane drive-through in the parking lot of one of its stores. A CVS spokeswoman said the Shrewsbury site is still operational, but the company is evaluating how and when to transition to this new model in Massachusetts. The new testing sites will not be located in CVS parking lots. Instead, one will be located at Georgia Tech University and the other will be in the parking lot of a casino in Rhode Island.

CVS will supply personnel from its MinuteClinic unit to oversee the testing. The states will provide security and protective equipment. The testing is currently available at no cost to patients, CVS said.

"Right now, the federal government's paying for these tests and will do so for a specific duration of time," Brennan said. "Then we'll develop the capability to bill insurance." Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at CVS.com in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing, the company said. Testing at the sites is for eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in addition to state residency and age guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

BT boss gives salary to health workers, lifts pay for key staff

The head of Britains biggest telecoms firm BT said he would donate his salary to health workers for at least six months and award a pay rise to his frontline staff who are maintaining broadband networks during the COVID-19 shutdown.Philip J...

Soccer-Scrap Premier League season and start from scratch - Man Utd's Shaw

The 2019-20 Premier League season must be scrapped and declared null and void if it cannot be restarted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has said. The Premier League confirmed last week that the season, ...

Pakistan police clash with doctors protesting lack of virus protection gear

Riot police wielding batons used force to break up a protest by Pakistani doctors and medical staff against a lack of gear to protect against coronavirus, arresting dozens of medics who say the government has failed to deliver promised supp...

Orders placed for 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits for conducting COVID-19 tests: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR on Monday said that an order has been placed for 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits for conducting COVID-19 tests and 2.5 lakh kits will be delivered by April 9. An order has been placed for 5 lak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020