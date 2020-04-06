UK PM Johnson says from hospital: I'm in good spirits doing routine tests

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he undergoing routine tests for coronavirus symptoms but was in good spirits and in touch with his team.

"On the advice of my doctor, I went into the hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms," Johnson said on Twitter. "I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.