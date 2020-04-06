Left Menu
Development News Edition

English coronavirus death toll rises 403 to 4,897, health service says

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:48 IST
English coronavirus death toll rises 403 to 4,897, health service says

England's hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose by 403 to 4,897, the National Health Service said.

The health service said 15 of the 403 patients had no known underlying health conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Prepare 'graded plan' to slowly open departments in non-hotspots of COVID-19, work on war footing to mitigate economic impact: PM to ministers

Indicating a phased lifting of the current nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the Union ministers to prepare a graded plan to slowly open departments in non-hotspots of the COVID-19, and work on a war footing ...

Cricket-Waqar wants Pakistan policy to stop abrupt format-dropping

Bowling coach Waqar Younis wants Pakistan Cricket Board PCB to formulate a policy to stop players from abruptly dropping the test format, the former captain said on Monday. Experienced quicks Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz quit test cricket l...

Trump sees limits of presidency in avoiding blame for virus

President Donald Trump is confronting the most dangerous crisis a US leader has faced this century as the coronavirus spreads and a once-vibrant economy falters. As the turmoil deepens, the choices he makes in the critical weeks ahead wil...

Delhi shooting Word Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in two parts in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has not left any sphere of life untouched. The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020