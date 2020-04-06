English coronavirus death toll rises 403 to 4,897, health service says

English coronavirus death toll rises 403 to 4,897, health service saysReuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:48 IST
England's hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose by 403 to 4,897, the National Health Service said.
The health service said 15 of the 403 patients had no known underlying health conditions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
