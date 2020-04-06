Mumbai hospital sealed as 3 doctors, 26 staff test positive

Three doctors and 26 nurses as well as paramedical staff tested positive for novel coronavirus in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central and the facility has been sealed off to prevent spread of infection, BMC health officials said on Monday. No one is allowed to enter or exit the private hospital, a civic official said, adding that a probe had been ordered to find out how so many people got infected at the facility.

"There is a containment zone in place to ensure the infection does not spread from the hospital. All the infected persons as well as suspect cases have been quarantined," an official said. The hospital has several employees from Kerala, prompting senior Congress leader from the southern state, Ramesh Chennithala, to tweet, "Called Maharashtra health minister Shri. Rajesh Tope ji @rajeshtope11 seeking urgent intervention to ensure safety of 40 Covid19 positive Malayalee nurses working @ a pvt hospital in Mumbai." Chennithala is leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

Wockhardt Hospital authorities could not be reached for comments. Mumbai, as on Monday, has 490 COVID-19 cases, including 34 who died of the infection.

