Left Menu
Development News Edition

CVS ramps up drive-through coronavirus testing sites with faster kits

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:35 IST
CVS ramps up drive-through coronavirus testing sites with faster kits

CVS Health Corp, called on by the Trump administration last month to help test Americans for infections from the new coronavirus, said it was launching two offsite testing locations with Abbott Laboratories' faster diagnostic kit and would be able to handle 1,000 tests per day. Testing for COVID-19, the serious respiratory illness cased by the new coronavirus, has been held back by a lack of test kits and other equipment. While more than 300,000 people in America have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials believe a shortage of kits has undercounted cases.

Testing, including at drive-through sites like these, is also seen as a key component for U.S. workers and restarting the economy as most states have ordered many non-essential businesses to close. Executives from Walmart Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Target Corp also said in March as part of the government announcement that they would start this testing.

In recent weeks, CVS and Walgreens had said that they each had a pilot site running. CVS' two new drive-through COVID-19 testing sites in Georgia and Rhode Island will use the new Abbott tests, which can work in 15 minutes, and that up to four more locations to follow.

"We want to get some experience under our belt with these sites and understand exactly sort of what the volume looks like," CVS Chief Medical Officer Troy Brennan said in an interview. Brennan said the company expects to announce a third testing site in a different state on Tuesday and could launch up to three more sites afterward.

Brennan said it was changing the pilot model it had tested - a single-lane drive-through in the parking lot of one of its stores. The new testing sites will be located at Georgia Tech university and the other will be in the parking lot of a casino in Rhode Island. CVS will supply personnel from its MinuteClinic unit to oversee the testing. The states will provide security and protective equipment.

The testing is currently available at no cost to patients and is being paid for by the federal government, CVS said. Walgreens said last week on a conference call with analysts that it had a pilot running in Chicago that was doing about 150 tests a day under the direction of the government. Target said in March that because CVS handled the pharmacy operations in its stores, it would partner with them to bring any sites online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Yes bank can't declare firm NPA for non payment of loan due to coronavirus: HC

The Delhi High Court Monday said that prima facie Yes Bank could not have declared a private companys account as non-performing asset NPA for its failure to pay loan installments due to coronavirus pandemic. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who co...

1,445 cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat event; total cases rise to 4,281, death toll 111

Out of the over 4,000 cases of coronavirus, at least 1,445 have been found to be linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Monday. The ministrys updated data came a day after it said the rate of ...

Union min Arjun Munda welcomes decision to cut MPs' salaries

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Monday welcomed the Union cabinets decision to reduce the salaries, pensions and allowances of Members of Parliament MPs by 30 per cent for one year in the fight against coronavirus. The cabinet ...

Scramble for masks as Italian region orders coronavirus cover-up

Residents in Lombardy, the Italian region worst hit by the coronavirus, have been forced to scrounge scarce protective face masks or to improvise solutions of their own after authorities ordered anyone moving outside to cover their nose and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020