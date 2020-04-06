Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House considering U.S. Treasury coronavirus bond

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:08 IST
White House considering U.S. Treasury coronavirus bond
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

White House advisers have been discussing the possibility of a coronavirus-related U.S. Treasury bond, President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Monday.

Kudlow said this is a time to sell bonds to raise cash for the coronavirus relief efforts and he thought a "war bond" was a great idea. "This would be a long-term investment into the future of American health, safety and the economy," he told CNBC in an interview. "From my standpoint, technical considerations aside, I think the concept is exactly right."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

All life insurance companies to process COVID-19 death claims: Industry body

The Life Insurance Council on Monday said none of its members will deny death claims to any policyholder in the eventuality of loss of life due to the Covid infection. The clause of force majeure will not apply in case of Covid-19 death cla...

WHO warns masks are no 'silver bullet' for ending pandemic

The World Health Organization warned Monday that wearing masks alone would not be enough to defeat the global coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 70,000 peopleMasks should only ever be used as part of a comprehensive packag...

COVID-19: President, PM, MPs to take pay cut; About Rs 7900 crores MPLAD money to fund govt's efforts to fight coronavirus

The Union cabinet on Monday decided to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year, and divert MPLAD funds for two years --nearly Rs 7,900 crores--to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the cabinet decision, Union mi...

Guj: School principal held for sharing derogatory post on PM

Principal of a Gujarat government-run primary school in Vadodara district was arrested on Monday for allegedly sharing derogatory content on social media on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and media with the reference to coronavirus and the Ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020