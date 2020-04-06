White House considering U.S. Treasury coronavirus bond

White House advisers have been discussing the possibility of a coronavirus-related U.S. Treasury bond, President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Monday.

Kudlow said this is a time to sell bonds to raise cash for the coronavirus relief efforts and he thought a "war bond" was a great idea. "This would be a long-term investment into the future of American health, safety and the economy," he told CNBC in an interview. "From my standpoint, technical considerations aside, I think the concept is exactly right."

