Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh at 18

The Health Department of Chandigarh UT Administration on Monday said the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stood 18 including five those who have been discharged till now.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:30 IST
COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh at 18
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Health Department of Chandigarh UT Administration on Monday said the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stood 18 including five those who have been discharged till now.

India recorded the highest number of 704 positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have mounted to 4,281. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS doctor breaks down speaking about COVID-19

A doctor, who is posted at COVID-19 treatment ward of Delhis AIIMS, on Monday broke down while speaking about challenges amid coronavirus global pandemic. Dr Ambika, who is staying away from her family and treating patients of COVID-19, sai...

SCBA Prez, wife donate Rs 1 cr in fight against coronavirus

Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA President and senior advocate Dushyant Dave and his wife Ami Dave have jointly donated Rs 1 crore to aid the nations fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They have contributed Rs 50 lakh each to the PM ...

High Court declines case of 60s black militant H. Rap Brown

The Supreme Court is declining to take the case of a 1960s black militant formerly known as H. Rap Brown who is in prison for killing a Georgia sheriffs deputy in 2000. As is usual, the justices didnt comment Monday in turning away Browns c...

U.S. Supreme Court turns away religious clash over Washington transit ads

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a religious rights dispute brought by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington against the Washington area transit authority over its policy barring advertisements in its stations and on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020