COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh at 18

The Health Department of Chandigarh UT Administration on Monday said the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stood 18 including five those who have been discharged till now.

India recorded the highest number of 704 positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have mounted to 4,281. (ANI)

