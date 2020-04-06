German chancellor Merkel says EU faces its biggest test with coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is the European Union's biggest test, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that it was important that the bloc emerges strong from the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.

"In my view, Europe, the European Union is facing the biggest test since its foundation," Merkel said. "We have a big health challenge that is impacting all member states however differently."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.