Another doctor, 11 nurses of DSCI tested positive for COVID-19

Another doctor and 11 nurses of Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total positive health staff of DSCI for COVID-19 to 2 and 16 respectively on Monday. "One more doctor and 11 nursing officers of Delhi State Cancer Institute have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 2 doctors and 16 nursing officers of the Institute have tested positive till now," DSCI official said.

The national capital has reported 525 positive cases including 329 linked to Tablighi Jamaat. India continued its battle against coronavirus with the lockdown entering the 13th day and the total number of cases reached 4,281 after the biggest single-day jump of 704 on Monday.

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases and 318 cured or discharged and 111 deaths. It said there has been an increase of 704 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest rise so far in India in a day. Maharashtra has the largest number of cases at 748 followed by Tamil Nadu with 571 cases.

The country is in 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was announced on March 24. The total number of cases in the country had stood at 4,067 when Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal held the regular media briefing at 4 pm. (ANI)

