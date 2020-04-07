Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-IndyCar cancels two races in Detroit due to coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:59 IST
Motor racing-IndyCar cancels two races in Detroit due to coronavirus outbreak

IndyCar cancelled a doubleheader race weekend in Detroit due to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Monday but added three events to the schedule, including a third race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). The tweaking of the calendar means IndyCar plans to run 15 races this season, which will now include double headers at Iowa Speedway and Laguna Seca.

With Detroit developing into a coronavirus hot spot, the races set for May 30-31 in the Motor City became the latest sporting casualty of the pandemic. "We're committed to bringing fans as much on-track action as possible," Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said in a statement.

"Our updated schedule features additional racing at fan-favorite venues and adds to the total number of events on our calendar. "The COVID-19 situation continues to be dynamic and challenging for everyone, so we have developed contingency plans which will allow us to respond to changing conditions."

Like Formula One, IndyCar has yet to get in a race this season with the opening race now set for June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway. The crown jewel of the IndyCar Series, the Indianapolis 500, had already been moved to Aug. 23. It is the first time it is not being held in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, but his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime min...

UK companies team up to tackle coronavirus

British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline has teamed up with US peer Vir Biotechnology to find antibodies to help fight COVID-19 and likely future outbreaks, the pair announced Monday. It comes as UK defence engineering group Babcock sai...

Soccer-Former Atletico coach Antic dies aged 71

Former Serbia and Atletico Madrid coach Radomir Antic has died aged 71, the Spanish side said on Monday. Today is a sad day for the Atletico Madrid family as we mourn the death of our former coach Radomir Antic who died today aged 71, said ...

New York, New Jersey see early signs of coronavirus 'flattening'

The governors of New York and New Jersey said on Monday their states were showing tentative signs of a flattening of the coronavirus outbreak, but they warned against complacency as the nationwide death toll topped 10,000 and the number of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020