Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 05:32 IST
Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the state's chaotic presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis. Evers had moved earlier in the day to postpone the primary election from Tuesday until June 9, citing health risks from the coronavirus pandemic, but Republicans quickly filed a legal challenge in the state Supreme Court.

In a separate lawsuit brought by the Wisconsin Republican Party, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to overturn a federal judge's decision extending the time for absentee voting until next week, meaning only absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be counted. The legal action means Wisconsin voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the primary, as well as state and local elections, despite orders to stay at home and a ban on public gatherings to limit exposure to the virus, which has killed more than 10,000 people nationwide and infected more than 350,000.

Republicans argued Evers did not have the authority to postpone the election and accused him of "unconstitutional overreach." "The state’s highest court has spoken: the governor can’t unilaterally move the date of the election," Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a joint statement after the court ruled 4-2 in favor of their motion to block Evers.

"This election will proceed as planned," they said. In the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the court's conservative majority said the federal courts should not alter rules on the eve of an election.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, writing for the minority, said it could lead to "massive disenfranchisement" in Wisconsin given the explosion of demand for absentee ballots. A record of nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots had been requested but only about 725,000 had been returned by Monday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said.

PUBLIC SAFETY Evers described his order as a last-ditch effort at preserving public safety after the Republican-controlled legislature rejected his call last week to cancel in-person voting on Tuesday and extend the time to return absentee ballots into late May.

Evers said last week he did not have the authority to move the election on his own, but his order relies on a state law that says during an emergency the governor can issue orders to protect the security of people and property. "I cannot in good conscience allow any types of gathering that would further the spread of this disease and to put more lives at risk," Evers told reporters on a conference call after issuing the executive order. "There is not a sufficiently safe way to administer in-person voting tomorrow."

Some state officials have warned of potential chaos if the voting goes ahead. Concerns about the coronavirus have left nearly 60% of the state’s municipalities with a shortage of poll workers, causing the consolidation of many polling sites, and more than 100 without staff for even one polling site.

The Wisconsin Army National Guard was set to help at the polls. More than a dozen states have responded to the coronavirus pandemic by delaying or adjusting their primaries in the Democratic race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Democrats in Wisconsin have criticized Republicans for trying to force the vote to go forward. Republicans have cited the potential for voter fraud and the short timeline to fill thousands of state and local offices that are also on the ballot. Democrats say Republicans want to dampen turnout in state races, particularly for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court that could be instrumental in ruling on future voting-rights cases in the battleground state crucial to November's election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia extends coronavirus quarantine by two weeks

Colombia will extend a nationwide quarantine meant to stem the transmission of the coronavirus until April 27, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.The lockdown was originally set to last 19 days, ending just before midnight on April 13. The...

Soccer-Brazil's CBF to give lower divisions, women's clubs financial aid

The Brazilian Football Confederation CBF is to give 140 clubs from the lower divisions and womens leagues a lump sum aimed at helping them survive the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, the organisation said on Monday. The 19 million rea...

Virtus.pro, OG reach 2-0 in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Virtus.pro and OG each won again on Monday to remain undefeated and sit atop Group A as the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online continued round-robin play. Virtus.pro beat Gambit Esports 2-1 in the...

Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the states chaotic presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis. Evers had moved earlier in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020