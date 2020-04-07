Left Menu
The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) has been shut down after 18 healthcare workers here were tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital authorities are making arrangements for 19 admitted cancer patients to shift them to another private hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:07 IST
Delhi State Cancer Institute shut after 18 healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) has been shut after 18 healthcare workers here were tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital authorities are making arrangements for 19 admitted cancer patients to shift them to another private hospital. Dr BL Sherwal, Medical Superintendent of DSCI told ANI: "As a precautionary measure, we have shut down various facilities of the hospital for conducting sanitization. We are making arrangement to shift our 19 cancer patients to another private hospital. Talks are on with Dharmshila Superspecilaity hospital."

"However, before sending these cancer patients to another facility, we are testing them for COVID-19. Cancer patients are immune-compromised patients and are a high-risk group. They tend to catch infection very easily. If their reports come negative, we will shift these patients to another hospital." Meanwhile, the hospital authorities also taking care of our healthcare workers including two doctors and 16 nursing staff.

"Some of them are admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. We are very cautioned about the health of our doctors and nurses and all measure are being taken and their contact tracing has also started," he said. The Delhi Government has recently converted Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital into a dedicated hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

"As of now, we have about 200 COVID-19 patients including suspected and confirmed cases. Out of which, 130 COVID-19 patients are those who had attended the event at Nizamuddin Markaz. Our team of doctors are monitoring the health status of all patients. We have enough number of personal protective equipments (PPE) available at our hospital. Delhi government is doing their best to give optimum services to the patients here," said Dr Sherwal. So far, Delhi has reported about 525 cases of COVID-19, out of which 329 people are those who had attended the event at Markaz. Also, seven people have died of the disease in the national capital.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

