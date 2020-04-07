No change in British PM Johnson's condition - sources

No change in British PM Johnson's condition - sourcesReuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:08 IST
There has been no change in Boris Johnson's condition, two sources close to him said on Tuesday after the British prime minister was taken into intensive care following a deterioration in his coronavirus symptoms.
Johnson was given oxygen on Monday and taken to an intensive care unit at a central London hospital in what Downing Street said was a precautionary measure after his condition had worsened.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Downing Street
- London
ALSO READ
British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus
Boris Johnson may have contracted COVID-19 by shaking hands with positive patients
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
UK just weeks behind Italy in coronavirus outbreak, warns Boris Johnson