No change in British PM Johnson's condition - sources

There has been no change in Boris Johnson's condition, two sources close to him said on Tuesday after the British prime minister was taken into intensive care following a deterioration in his coronavirus symptoms.

Johnson was given oxygen on Monday and taken to an intensive care unit at a central London hospital in what Downing Street said was a precautionary measure after his condition had worsened.

