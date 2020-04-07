Kerala CM hails services of nurses, midwives

Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday hailed the services of nurses andsaid the world comes to know about the state through theirwork

He also expressed the state's gratitude to nurses andmidwives for their sacrifices and contribution and said Keralawas proud of them

On the occasion of the World Health Day, Vijayantweeted: "Kerala is one of the world's largest contributors tothe talent pool of nurses. The world comes to know our Statethrough their work. On #WorldHealthDay the State expresses itsprofound gratitude to nurses & midwives for their sacrifices &contributions. We are proud of you."PTI UD SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.