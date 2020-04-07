UK PM Johnson is not on a ventilator but had oxygen support, minister says

UK PM Johnson is not on a ventilator but had oxygen support, minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:30 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not on a ventilator but has had some oxygen support and if his condition changes the government will make an official statement, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.
"He's not on a ventilator no," Gove told LBC radio. "The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision."
