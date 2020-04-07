UK's Queen Elizabeth sends message of enduring appreciation to health workers

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday sent a message of "enduring appreciation and good wishes" to health workers around the world for World Health Day.

"I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people," the queen said.

"My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes," the queen said.

