Beijing-backed AIIB approves emergency loan to China to help with coronavirus response

Beijing-backed AIIB approves emergency loan to China to help with coronavirus responseReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:48 IST
Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Tuesday it had approved its first emergency assistance loan of 2.485 billion yuan ($352 million) to China in order to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will fund the provision of emergency supplies and improvements to public health infrastructure in Beijing, where AIIB is headquartered, and Chongqing, a megacity in southwestern China, the bank said in a statement.
The AIIB announced last week it was proposing to its board a $5 billion financing facility to help public and private sector entities navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Beijing and Chongqing have "particularly acute" financial needs in addressing health challenges as a result of their large populations, the statement said.
($1 = 7.0571 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
- China
- Chongqing
ALSO READ
Beijing tightens quarantine rules for travellers from overseas -official media
Beijing says Chinese professor confessed to spying
Coronavirus crisis: Xi praises WHO's role after Trump accuses health agency of siding with Beijing
China neither created nor intentionally transmitted coronavirus: Beijing spokesperson
Beijing says Chinese professor confessed to spying