Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 cops, 5 workers test positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal

Twelve new cases of coronavirus were reported from Bhopal on Tuesday, which included health staff and policemen. The city's total count of COVID-19 patients has now reached 74, said the state's Health Department.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:20 IST
7 cops, 5 workers test positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Twelve new cases of coronavirus were reported from Bhopal on Tuesday, which included health staff and policemen. The city's total count of COVID-19 patients has now reached 74, said the state's Health Department. According to the information provided by Bhopal's health officer Sudhir Kumar Dehriya, out of the total 12 cases, five victims are health workers and the remaining seven are the cops.

"12 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bhopal. These include five Health Department personnel and 7 cops," said Dehriyal while speaking to ANI. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total deaths stand at 114. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Two South Koreans recover from coronavirus after plasma therapy

Two elderly South Korean coronavirus patients recovered from severe pneumonia after being treated with plasma from survivors, researchers said Tuesday, offering hope in the face of the global pandemic. Scientists have pointed to the potenti...

FOCUS-Online meal delivery firms knocked off course by coronavirus crisis

The lockdown of millions of people at home across the globe due to the coronavirus should have been the perfect recipe for success for the burgeoning online meal delivery market.But some of the worlds largest players, including Uber Eats an...

With 354 new cases, India's COVID-19 count goes up to 4,421

With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. A total of 4,421...

Mueller extends Bayern stay until 2023

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2023, the Bundesliga champions announced on Tuesday. Im happy that weve reached agreement with Thomas. Thomas is a special player for us, a figu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020