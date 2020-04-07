7 cops, 5 workers test positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal

Twelve new cases of coronavirus were reported from Bhopal on Tuesday, which included health staff and policemen. The city's total count of COVID-19 patients has now reached 74, said the state's Health Department. According to the information provided by Bhopal's health officer Sudhir Kumar Dehriya, out of the total 12 cases, five victims are health workers and the remaining seven are the cops.

"12 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Bhopal. These include five Health Department personnel and 7 cops," said Dehriyal while speaking to ANI. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total deaths stand at 114. (ANI)

