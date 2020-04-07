Left Menu
COVID-19: 3 more test positive in Aurangabad; tally now 14

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:03 IST
COVID-19: 3 more test positive in Aurangabad; tally now 14

Three more persons, two of them close relatives of a deceased COVID-19 patient, have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, taking the number of infections to 14 on Tuesday, an official said. However, the new patients do not have severe symptoms of the viral disease, he said.

Two of them are from the family of a 58-year-old man who succumbed to the infection on Monday at the Government Medical College and Hospital here, district nodal officer Sundar Kulkarni told PTI. The number of coronavirus positive cases in other major cities of the Marathwada region are: Latur (8), Osmanabad (3), Hingoli and Jalna (1 each), officials said.

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

