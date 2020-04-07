COVID-19: 3 more test positive in Aurangabad; tally now 14

COVID-19: 3 more test positive in Aurangabad; tally now 14PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:03 IST
Three more persons, two of them close relatives of a deceased COVID-19 patient, have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, taking the number of infections to 14 on Tuesday, an official said. However, the new patients do not have severe symptoms of the viral disease, he said.
Two of them are from the family of a 58-year-old man who succumbed to the infection on Monday at the Government Medical College and Hospital here, district nodal officer Sundar Kulkarni told PTI. The number of coronavirus positive cases in other major cities of the Marathwada region are: Latur (8), Osmanabad (3), Hingoli and Jalna (1 each), officials said.
