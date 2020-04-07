Left Menu
Soccer-Lokomotiv impose media ban after training resumption interview

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:06 IST
Lokomotiv Plovdiv players have been barred from talking to the media after local authorities launched an investigation over a possible outdoor gatherings' violation following quotes from a player that the Bulgarian club had resumed training. Lokomotiv's Argentine center-back Lucas Masoero told his country's Mendoza newspaper, Diario Uno, on Friday that the squad was back in training.

"Today we started training (in groups) of four players with a coach," said Masoero. "We changed clothes in the dressing room, staying away from each other." Lokomotiv, the 2004 Bulgarian champions, were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Lokomotiv goalkeeper Martin Lukov, however, told local media on Tuesday: "We no longer have the right to make statements." Bulgaria, which declared a state of emergency until May 13 to halt the spread of coronavirus, has already imposed a ban on groups of more than two adults congregating together.

The regional health inspectorate in Plovdiv said they warned Lokomotiv with a protocol, saying any training sessions during the state of emergency were prohibited. "We have been in self-isolation for almost four weeks. The truth is that it gets boring and we are waiting for some decision regarding the championship," the 25-year-old Masoero, who joined the Plovdiv-based club in 2018, said.

It is still not clear when the Bulgarian championship will resume. As of Tuesday, the Balkan country had 565 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 22 deaths.

Like most other European nations, it has shut schools, restaurants, and other public venues and imposed a temporary ban on foreign and domestic holiday trips.

