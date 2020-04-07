Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD Ministry launches SAMADHAN challenge to test ability of students to innovate

Apart from this, through this "Samadhan" challenge, work will be done to make citizens aware, to motivate them, to face any challenge, to prevent any crisis and to help people get a livelihood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:15 IST
HRD Ministry launches SAMADHAN challenge to test ability of students to innovate
Under the "Samadhan" challenge, the students and faculty will be motivated for doing new experiments and new discoveries and provide them with a strong base leading to a spirit of experimentation and discovery. Image Credit: ANI

The Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Human Resources Development and All India Council for Technical Education in collaboration with Forge and InnovatioCuris launched a mega online challenge - SAMADHAN - to test the ability of students to innovate.

The students participating in this challenge will search and develop such measures that can be made available to the government agencies, health services, hospitals and other services for quick solutions to the Coronavirus epidemic and other such calamities. Apart from this, through this "Samadhan" challenge, work will be done to make citizens aware, to motivate them, to face any challenge, to prevent any crisis and to help people get a livelihood.

Under the "Samadhan" challenge, the students and faculty will be motivated for doing new experiments and new discoveries and provide them with a strong base leading to a spirit of experimentation and discovery. The success of this program depends on how effective are the ideas of participating contestants with the ability to find solutions, technically and commercially, which in turn will help fight the epidemic like coronavirus.

Applications to participate in this competition will start on 7 April 2020. The last date for submission of applications is 14 April 2020. The names of the contestants going forward in this competition after shortlisting will be declared on 17 April 2020 and such contestants are expected to submit their entries between 18-23 April 2020. The final list will be released on 24 April 2020, after which the grand online jury will decide the winners on 25 April 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American journalist among victims of coronavirus in US

Scores of Indian-Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in the US and several of them, including a former journalist of an Indian news agency, have died, according to multiple news reports from community organisations and...

President calls on SA to abide by regulations during COVID-19 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa has again emphasized the importance of social distancing in the fight against COVID-19 in South Africa.He has called on South Africans to abide by the regulations that have been published by the government during t...

101-yr-old German woman escapes senior home amid virus lockdown

A 101-year-old woman crept out of an old peoples home in a bid to get to visit her daughter on her birthday, German police said Tuesday. Officers intercepted her after she had escaped via an emergency exit at the home in northern Germany.Br...

Mizoram govt contemplating to extend lockdown

The Mizoram government is contemplating to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the state after receiving an informal suggestion from a medical panel it had set up to fight the contagion, a senior official said on Tuesday. The nationwide l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020