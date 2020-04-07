Left Menu
U.S. SEC's Clayton says companies seeking bailouts must disclose plans, communicate with investors

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:33 IST
Top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said on Tuesday said that companies in discussions about bailouts stemming from the fallout of the coronavirus should disclose where they stand to regulators.

"We're in a very different environment. Companies are going to be talking about where they stand ... and their plans going forward is sensitive information. I encourage companies to disclose where they stand and limit speculation. ..as we move forward," Chairman Jay Clayton said in an television interview with CNBC.

