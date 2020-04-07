England's coronavirus death toll rises 758 to 5,655

England's coronavirus death toll rises 758 to 5,655Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:44 IST
England's hospital death toll from the coronavirus rose 758 to 5,655, the health service said.
The health service said 29 of the 758 dead had no known underlying health condition and were aged between 23 and 99 years old.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- England